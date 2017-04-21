Cookie monster

BLADENBORO — Keana Dowless showed off her entrepreneurial skills earlier this year and became Bladen County’s top Girl Scout cookie seller, as well as one of the top sellers in the region.

Dowless, a member of Girl Scout Troop 4026, sold a total of 2,157 boxes between Jan. 14 and March 5 to take the top spot by a wide margin.

Finishing second among Bladen County Girl Scouts was Kayla Bell of Elizabethtown with 309 boxes sold and, in third place was Ranay Bell of Elizabethtown with 308 boxes sold.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program marked its 100th year in 2017.

“Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls fund unique leadership experiences that helps them become bold and courageous young women who make the world a better place,” said Kelly Griffin, product sales director, Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines. “Girls not only have a blast decorating cookie booths and selling alongside friends, they also learn real world skills that help them become innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders. We are excited to honor and celebrate the leaders of this year’s Cookie Program.”

Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines reportedly sold more than 3.3 million boxes of cookies with approximately 12,750 Girl Scouts participating in the 2017 Girl Scout Cookie Program. About 2,400 girls sold more than 400 boxes of cookies each. Additionally, 320 girls sold more than 1,000 boxes each. Council-wide the average number of boxes sold per girl was 261, well above the national average number of boxes sold by Girl Scouts of 150.

The overall council top sellers were Emily Guidry of Cumberland County, who took first place with 5,131 boxes sold; Ruth Lahlof Cumberland County, who sold 5,033 boxes; and Madeline Fischer of Brunswick County, who sold 5,005 boxes. Each will receive a Girl Scout Cookie Program trophy for the efforts during a luncheon at a later date.

Dowless will be presented with a County Top Seller medal and have her name in next year’s Cookie Gram.

According to the Girl Scouts website, participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program is a long-held and cherished tradition for girls, with recognition as a top cookie seller a coveted honor. Being named a top seller goes beyond what’s in the box as it highlights a girl’s determination to set and achieve goals, develop business and financial literacy skills, and enhance their entrepreneurial spirit. This recognition also demonstrates a girl’s mastery of the five skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics as she runs her very own cookie business.

