White Lake encouraging boaters to help clean up

WHITE LAKE — White Lake commissioners want town residents to help them put their best foot forward.

“I had people in the community mention to me that we had a lot of storm debris in the lake from Hurricane Matthew,” said Commissioner Paul Evans. “Each individual had done a good job of cleaning their own property, but who was looking in the lake to see if there were floating boards or general trash?”

The commissioners began talking about a lake cleanup day to get the lake ready for the White Lake Water Festival on May 19-20 and the start of the lake season.

“The town of White Lake would like to invite all residents and property owners to participate in a volunteer clean-up effort … to clear any debris from your shorelines (fallen trees, overgrown vegetation, etc.) and the lake …” reads a press release.

“This is a good chance for people to get out on their boats and go slow and see if we can pick up plastic wrappers and things out in the lake so we can put our best foot forward and make sure people have a safe, enjoyable time on the water this summer,” commented Evans.

It’s been quite some time since anything similar has happened.

“I’ve been here for 20 years, and I don’t remember anything being done during that time,” said Town Clerk Brenda Clark. “Something similar may have been done when Floyd or Fran came through 18 or 20 years ago, but I don’t know of anything else since that time.”

Both Clark and Evans said a regular, coordinated cleanup day used to take place in the past, but it was discontinued before their time here for lack of continued interest.

Commissioners are doing everything they can do encourage participation. In addition to advertising the effort, they are also going to have a dumpster set up adjacent to the town’s Public Works building.

“This is only for debris gathered from the lake. It’s not a dump site for people cleaning their private property,” explained Clark.

Any large, vegetative debris should be taken to the vegetative landfill at the wastewater treatment pond. Clark said she thought the dumpster would remain on site until the Monday following the cleanup day.

White Lake Clean Up Day will take place on Saturday, May 6.

Evans said, “Our hope is that we can make sure boaters, tubers, wakeboarders, and skiers have the fun, safe time they’re accustomed to having on White Lake.”

Any questions can be directed to the Town of White Lake, which can be reached at 910-862-4800.

