Hardee’s set to open in Elizabethtown on Monday

ELIZABETHTOWN – The opening of the new Hardee’s® of Elizabethtown kicks off bright and early Monday, April 24, offering hungry diners the famous Hardee’s Made From ScratchTM Breakfast Biscuit, a delicious range of Black Angus charbroiled Thickburgers®, tasty Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM and much more.

The new Hardee’s is located at 213 S. Poplar St. and opens promptly at 5 a.m. The restaurant will be open seven days a week and includes drive-thru service.

This newest Hardee’s location employs about 60 people plus six managers, according to Hardee’s franchise operator Boddie-Noell Enterprises. The company will now operate 135 Hardee’s locations throughout North Carolina including several in the surrounding region.

Seating up to 70 guests, this Hardee’s has a distinctive look with the latest “retro” Hardee’s restaurant design and a digital menu board in the counter area.

“We’re really excited to bring this newest Hardee’s to Elizabethtown and surrounding communities in Bladen County and beyond,” said Mike Boddie, president of Boddie-Noell Enterprises. “As a family-owned company, we look forward to being involved in the community and supporting the growth of the area.”

Operating hours for the Hardee’s are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays; 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.