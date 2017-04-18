Tar Heel history competition accepting nominations

The North Carolina Society of Historians is conducting its 76th annual competition for state, regional and local historians and genealogists who excel in the collection and preservation of Tar Heel history.

Awards will be presented during the society’s annual meeting in November to winning authors, publishers or creators of history books, historical fiction, DVDs, journals, newsletters, magazine and newspaper articles and museums. Awards will also be presented to outstanding students in grades 4-12 whose submission of their individual North Carolina historical projects are judged best in the state. Except in the Historian of the Year category, nominees need not be residents of North Carolina.

A list of categories may be viewed on the NCSH website: ncsocietyofhistorians.org

Each nomination must be submitted on an official form which may be downloaded from the website. Note — the Student Historian Award nomination form is different from the regular form. For nomination forms, contact President Elizabeth Bray Sherrill, P.O. Box 93, Sherrills Ford, N.C. 28673-0093; email [email protected] or telephone/fax 828-478-2469. Address all questions about the Student Historian Award to Larry Griffin, society vice president, 500 Moravian Falls Road, Wilkesboro, N.C. 28679; telephone 336-452-4266; or [email protected] .

Nominations must be postmarked no later than June 30 — except nominations for the Student Historian Award. Postmark deadline for Student Historian Award nominations is Sept. 15.