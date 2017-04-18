Bladen County Schools Technology Officer joins elite group of certification holders

ELIZABETHTOWN — Jason Atkinson, chief technology officer for Bladen County Schools, has earned the Certified Education Technology Leader designation by passing a rigorous certification exam.

The CETL certification, awarded by the Consortium for School Networking, signifies that Atkinson has mastered the knowledge and skills needed to bring and implement 21st-century technology to K‐12 school systems. Atkinson is one of only five professionals in North Carolina and only 300 professionals nationwide to receive the CETL certification to date.

“Earning the Certified Education Technology Leader certification demonstrates a commitment to bringing 21st century learning to our nation’s schools. Because of the CETL recertification requirements, certified leaders pledge to stay current in this ever‐changing field of education technology,” said Keith Krueger, CAE/CEO of CoSN.

To become certified, the candidate must have demonstrated experience in the education technology field and pass a comprehensive, two‐part examination based on the 10 skill areas in CoSN’s Framework of Essential Skills of the K‐12 Chief Technology Officer. Once the CETL certification is earned, the professional must complete 60 hours of professional development activities every three years to maintain the designation.

The CETL certification is awarded by the Consortium for School Networking. Founded in 1992, CoSN is the premier professional association for school system technology leaders, and its mission is to empower educational leaders to leverage technology to realize engaging learning environments.

Atkinson holds a bachelor of Music in music education from UNC-Pembroke, master of arts in education/instructional technology from East Carolina University, master of arts in music education from UNC-Pembroke, an educational specialist in educational administration from Liberty University, and is currently completing a doctor in education in educational administration from Liberty University. He has also earned a certified educational chief technology officer endorsement from UNC-Chapel Hill.

http://bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Atkinson.jpg