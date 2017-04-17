Town is seeking

$1.6M for sewers

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls Board of Commissioners on Thursday decided to seek $1.6 million to be used to upgrade the town’s waster water system.

The commissioners voted unanimously during its regular monthly meeting to allow Mayor Jerry Weindel to apply for a $1.2 million loan and $400,000 in grant money. The money would come from the state Department of Environmental Quality and be used to reline existing pipes.

“It allows us to not have to replace the pipes, which would cost twice as much,” Town Administrator J.R. Steigerwald said.

Some pipes already have been relined, Steigerwald said. And there was an immediate decrease in the sewer flow where that work was done.

***

Tattoo convention

fills Expo Center

FAYETTEVILLE — The chance to mingle with fellow tattoo fans, meet famous tattoo artists and discover new and interesting tattoo work from around the country filled the Expo Center over the weekend.

It wasn’t only about the 315 tattoo artists whose inking machines buzzed throughout the event hall. Vendors were also doing piercing and other body modification, body painting and sell clothing and other related items.

There were tattoo contests and a pin-up model competition — along with seminars to help tattoo artists improve their skills.

***

High school to

remain in city

WHITEVILLE — The Whiteville City Schools Board of Education voted 2-1 last week to submit a plan to the county commissioners proposing additions and renovations at the current campus rather than holding out for a new school in another location.

The board will instead focus on replacing the decrepit and obsolete main classroom building and adjoining office that frequently floods, plus renovations and other smaller new building projects.

The city board is willing to commit $333,000 to a new high school, but isn’t keen on the idea of acquiring any long-term debt to replace Whiteville High.

***

Local student

gets crowned

CLINTON — Lauryn Alexis Worley was recently crowned Miss Debutante Rhomania Contillion 2017, sponsored by the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., Rocky Mount.

Worley is the daughter of Anthony and Carol Worley of Clinton and the granddaughter of Harold and Marzella D. Worley of Fayetteville. She was escorted by Dre’Shawn Spearman. He is the son of LaShondria Spearman of Garland and Eric Mecado. He is the student body president of E. E Smith Senior High School in Fayetteville.

From staff and wire reports.