Bladen County Schools’ CTE program most successful in state

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools is doing a better job training its students for technical careers than any other district in the state.

At Monday’s Board of Education meeting, Instruction Management Coordinator Bridgette White gave an update on the Career and Technical Education program to board members. The recap of the year began with White informing the board that Bladen County’s CTE program was ranked first among the state’s 115 LEAs in terms of proficiency.

“We’re very proud of our CTE program,” said Superintendent Robert Taylor.

The program served 3,139 enrollees this year, which, according to White, may reflect overlap if participants took more than one course. Students in grades 6-12 are eligible to enroll in CTE, but the program doesn’t just end with high school graduation. About six months after completion, attendees are asked to retrospectively rate their satisfaction with the program. In Bladen County, 92 percent of students view it favorably.

Other notable achievements for this year include:

— Family and Consumer Science, as well as Health Occupations, accomplished over 70 percent proficiency.

— Enrollees in the fire school were able to use a truck donated by the White Lake Fire Department.

— A Foundations of Information Technology track was added.

— Over 100 eighth grade students shadowed someone in their field of interest.

“We’re so thankful for what is being done through this program,” said Chairman Vincent Rozier.

In other business, the board:

— Approved a request asking the Bladen County Board of Commissioners for $668,000 in capital outlay. The request included $500,000 for classroom additions at Bladen Lakes Primary and $168,000 to implement a 1:1 technology program at the middle schools. See “Where have all the books gone?” for additional details.

— Approved a resolution to convey the gym building on Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy property to the Bladen Youth Focus Project. In order to do so, the property must first be offered to the county for purchase. If the county declines, the board approved authorizing the execution of a deed for the property to Youth Focus.

— Heard from Taylor that next year’s policy manual will include a certain number of dress-down days for each school. Taylor said the changes will “allow (schools) to have the opportunity to dress down but still have the uniform policy the board recommended.”

The next meeting of the Board of Education will be May 8 at 6 p.m.

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163.

