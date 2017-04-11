Where have all the books gone? Bladen County Board of Education to ask commissioners for $168K for materials

ELIZABETHTOWN — What happens when outdated textbooks collide with non-material technology? In Bladen County, a vacuum.

Monday night, Alvin Shepherd, a parent of two Bladen County students, appeared before the Board of Education to address an issue with textbooks — specifically that the schools don’t have them. According to Shepherd, his daughter’s social studies teacher goes on the Internet and prints out or writes information her students need to know.

“What I found out is that there’s no social studies book and no math textbook,” he said. “They do have a science book, but it’s 17 years old, and English/language arts doesn’t have one. When my older child was (at CSD) they had a set of textbooks that sat on a shelf at school and was shared, so each class got to use it about once a week, and one lucky class got to use it twice. I didn’t like it then, but I was OK with it. When we get there this year with our daughter, and they don’t have books at all, I knew something had to be done.”

At the two high schools, Bladen County has a 1:1 technology program that puts a device in the hands of every student. Chromebooks, available to rent for $50 per year, are used daily in instruction. District elementary and middle schools rely on carts shared by grade levels.

“The state is encouraging everyone to move to a digital environment, and they’re really forcing our hand,” said Public Information Officer Valerie Newton. “Funding for textbooks has been cut so that where we used to get multiple hundreds of thousands of dollars for textbooks, we’re now getting less than $100,000.”

That $100,000 won’t go far. Although print media have been replaced with digital versions, the cost for them hasn’t changed. Newton acknowledged the need to pull from a variety of sources for curricula, but said each one of those comes with a price tag.

“Additionally, textbooks become obsolete after so many years…and now we have to purchase devices as well. So what do you spend your money on — buy devices but have no money for online resources, or spend part of your money on online resources and have fewer devices? It’s a struggle for us when trying to work equally throughout all the schools.”

Shepherd challenged the board to implement at the middle schools the same 1:1 program in place at the high schools, even if it meant making cuts elsewhere.

“It’s a helpless feeling when you have a daughter who wants to do well, and she’s not given the resources she needs,” he said.

On the board’s agenda later in the meeting was a capital outlay request, which included $168,000 to purchase Chromebooks for middle schoolers. The board unanimously approved petitioning the county commissioners for the money.

