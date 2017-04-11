Bladen County Schools approves Christian organization Good News Club for Elizabethtown Primary

ELIZABETHTOWN — Some Bladen County students will be able to hear about Jesus at school.

At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Bladen County Schools Student Services Coordinator Robert Heavenridge presented a proposal to the board that would allow the Good News Club in district schools. A ministry of Child Evangelism Fellowship, the Good News Club is a group in which trained teachers meet with groups of children each week for a Bible lesson, songs, Scripture memorization, and games. Children are required to receive parental permission prior to participation and will meet after school.

“I think it’s something we can build upon,” Heavenridge informed the board. “After researching it, I found that large cities like Cincinnati have it, and I think we could, too.”

Board members lobbed several questions Heavenridge’s way.

“What about transportation?” asked board member Dennis Edwards.

“Parents will be responsible for their own transportation,” answered Heavenridge.

“Will volunteers have background checks?” queried Roger Carroll.

Heavenridge informed the board they would, and regional Good News Club representative Bill Jones, who attended the meeting, affirmed the same while the board was in closed session, saying in fact, Good News would do their own background checks and the school board would do additional checks.

Heavenridge mentioned several times the research he had done before presenting the proposal to the board.

“I called Mr. Jones and talked to him about concerns I had to make sure children would have free choice to make their own decisions, along with their parents,” he informed board members.

“We’re not going to push children to make a decision,” said Jones. “We’re never going to ask them ‘yes’ or ‘no’ questions like, ‘Do you want to receive Jesus?’ We’re going to make sure it’s a decision they want to make on their own and that they can explain.”

“After talking to him, I feel like this is a positive program not infringing on instructional needs of students, and it is a solid, moral, character-building program. I would recommend to implement it,” Heavenridge offered to the board.

“It takes a village to raise a child, no question,” said Chairman Vincent Rozier.

The board unanimously approved the program, which will start at Elizabethtown Primary School.

The ETP program is sponsored by Mt. Zion AME Zion Church in Elizabethtown, and, because each school club is sponsored by a different church, Jones said they are currently looking for other local churches to sponsor groups in other Bladen County schools. Any church willing to sponsor a club can inquire on the Good News Club web site.

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163.

