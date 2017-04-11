Easter holiday closings are announced

Bladen County businesses and organizations have announced closings for the Easter holiday. They include:

— Bladen County government offices will be closed Friday, April 14, and will reopen Monday, April 17. But the Bladen County Board of Commissioners will not meet until Tuesday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m.

— Bladen County schools will take their Spring Break from Monday, April 17, until Friday, April 21. Schools will reopen Monday, April 24.

— All branches of the Bladen County Public Library will be closed on Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday and Easter. They will reopen on Monday, April 17.

— Bladen Community College will be closed Friday, April 14, and will reopen Monday, April 17.

— Bladen County Solid Waste convenience sites will be operating on their normal schedule of 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, April 14. However, the Transfer Station will be closed in observance of the holiday. Normal operations will resume on Monday, April 17.

— The Bladen Journal office will operate on a normal schedule throughout the Easter season.