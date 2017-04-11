West Bladen JROTC to host 5k Fun Run and Family Day

DUBLIN — The West Bladen High School “Knights” JROTC Battalion will host its “101 Family Fun & 5k Run” on Saturday, April 29, on the WestFit Trail around the school campus.

The event is a fundraiser that celebrates the 101st anniversary of JROTC while honoring local families. All walkers/runners and their families are encouraged to participate.

The activities begin at 8 a.m. with race-day registration and packet pick-up, followed by opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. There will then be a lively Zumba class to get the walkers and runners ready for the Fun Run that starts at 10 a.m. Other activities include: Bladen County Sheriff’s Department Working Dog Demonstration, Dublin Fire Department Fire Truck Display, face painting, dance contest, prize drawing, food, and others.

Cost is $20 and includes a dri-fit T-shirt. All donations are welcome.

Call Col. Eli Ballard at 910-862-2130, Ext: 36816, or e-mail [email protected] for additional details.