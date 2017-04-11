Bladenboro joins Boost the ‘Boro in beautification project

BLADENBORO — Boost the ‘Boro Board Member Don White came before Bladenboro commissioners on Monday to ask for a $1,500 donation that would help with a project to beautify the downtown area.

Nearly two years ago, a plan was hatched to paint a large brick wall on property at the lone stop light in town with a mural. But once that work was begun, it was determined that preparation of the wall for painting could cost as much as $20,000 — and the idea was abandoned.

Now, the 45-member Boost the ‘Boro group has latched on to a project that would landscape the corner property alongside the brick wall, as well as have the wall covered over with a simple paint job.

“I’m here to ask two things — first, for permission to landscape that corner where the flag po0loes and veterans monuments are located, and second, for $1,500 to help us purchase shrubbery,” White said. “The paint will be about $6,000 and the landscaping has been budgeted at about $2,700 — so your $1,500 would only be about 16 percent of the overall project.

“Where else can you get so much attention and good out of a $1,500 donation?” he asked.

But Councilman Billy Ray Benson wasn’t sold.

“I don’t have a problem with the landscaping request, but I so have a problem with the $1,500 request,” he said. “We have a budget to stick to. We can’t just go pull $1,500 from someplace and give it to0 you.

“Now, if every commissioner wants to give you $200 from their discretionary funds, you’d have $1,200 right there,” he added.

All of the board’s commissioners agreed that would be possible.

“I guess that solves the problem,” White said.

The board gave its approval for the landscaping request and also said it would look into other ways to direct funding to Boost the ‘Boro for the project.

In other action Monday, the board:

— Heard from resident Charles Benton about a burned-out house at Bladen and Fifth streets, as well as severe pot holes along Grass Street.

— After a public hearing, approved a new leaf and grass ordinance.

— Approved a resolution creating and appointing members to an Economic Development Strategic Planning Committee that will be aimed primarily at developing the downtown.

— Awarded a bid for paving of Harmony Drive to Legion Asphalt of Beulaville for $16,244. Commissioners Sarah Benson and patsy Callihan voted against the bid.

— Directed Town Administrator John O’Daniel to handle performance appraisals for department heads and administrative staff. O’Daniel’s performance evaluation will be handled by the board.

The next meeting of the town board will be Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached by calling 910-862-4163.