Bladenboro opts for stops signs to curtail speeding

BLADENBORO — A nearly full house greeted Bladenboro councilmen on Monday, most of those coming from the Ashe Street area to share their opinion on a proposal aimed at keeping speeders from racing through that neighborhood.

After consideration and discussion recently about placing speed bumps along Ashe Street, the town finally proposed last month to place three- and four-way stops where Ashe Street intersects with Bladen and Poplar streets.

During a public hearing, the feelings were mixed on the issue.

“I appreciate the added patrols and the effort to come up with some kind of resolution,” said resident Dan Hester. “A lot of us have grandchildren and family come in, so there can be a lot of kids out there. It’s just an issue of making the street safer.”

“I’m a property owner there and wouldn’t have wanted the speed bumps or stop lights,” said Don White. “I do see cars going by at 40 or 50 mph, and think the stop signs will help — and I would ask that the intersection at White Street also be considered.”

Not everyone was quick to give the issue their blessing.

“I’m opposed based on the noise levels it will create,” said resident Ricky Hunt. “And when you slow people down, it gives them the chance to look around and see what’s there — so there’s a crime situation. If it’s just a speed issue, that’s what we have law enforcement for.”

“I’m against it,” said John Ellis, a resident of Ashe Street. “People will just run the new signs like they do the others now. Plus, there’s an expense to the town.”

Councilman Norton said he had talked to residents at one end of Ashe Street, who told him they were concerned the stop signs would create a bottleneck. But other commissioners felt strongly the signs were needed.

“It’s just a matter of time before someone’s child gets hurt,” Sarah Benson said.

“I live on Ashe Street, and I know there is danger when there is speeding,” Harrelson said.

“We just don’t have the big police force to be all over at one time,” Billy Ray Benson said. “When I was young, I played in the street and rode my bike in the street — kids today do the same thing.”

A motion was made to place three- or four-way stop signs at the Ashe Street intersections of Bladen, Polar and White streets. After a second, the board passed the issue unanimously.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached by calling 910-862-4163.