Wild turkey dodges rush hour traffic while crossing highway


LYNNFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A wild turkey is giving thanks after safely making its way across a heavily trafficked Massachusetts interstate during rush hour.

A helicopter camera caught the dramatic scene in Lynnfield, just north of Boston.

The fowl ran afoul of motorists on Interstate 95 on Wednesday. Some drivers had to swerve to avoid striking it.

The turkey walked most of the way but decided to fly across the last few lanes after a near miss.

The bird was part of a flock that caused intermittent traffic delays by trotting onto the highway.

