Fox drops in

for breakfast

LUMBERTON — Fox News Channel came to town Thursday for breakfast, and also queried local residents on why a traditional Democratic county such as Robeson decided to go for Donald Trump.

The network pulled up a stool at Perritt’s Cafe, on Pine Log Road, to broadcast live segments of “Breakfast with Friends” as part of Thursday’s “Fox & Friends” morning program.

“He (Trump) won this county. That’s why I’m here,” host Abby Huntsman told a cafe patron.

The co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend” who regularly contributes to “Fox & Friends” and her four-person crew set up in the local eatery and spoke with patrons on live television.

***

Carnival to

benefit youth

CLINTON — A carnival will take place next month in the Rose’s parking lot, a venture by a law enforcement group that seeks to benefit its youth outreach and at least one nonprofit group in Sampson County.

The carnival will be set up in a 20,400-square-foot space in the parking lot, with organizers planning to set up starting Sunday, May 14, and continuing through Monday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 16. The carnival will then operate from 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, through Friday, May 19; from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 20; and from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

***

FireAntz get

new owners

FAYETTEVILLE — The Fayetteville FireAntz have new owners.

A former Fort Bragg soldier, Chuck Norris, and a partner, Jeff Longo, have purchased the franchise from the seven-person ownership group that has fielded FireAntz teams since 2002.

Norris, who owns multiple businesses in the Charlotte area and property in Fayetteville, and Longo, who will serve as team president, took over management of the team in mid-March. Longo, in confirming the sale, said that the new owners have also “agreed in principle” with Spectra Venue Management on a five-year lease to continue playing in the Crown Coliseum with a five-year option.

***

Foundation gives

$1.4M in grants

The Golden LEAF Foundation has awarded $1,415,596 to support disaster recovery efforts in Columbus County.

Grants were given to:

– $522,600 to Fair Bluff for water/sewer infrastructure for new apartments at Rough and Ready Road;

– $406,996 to Tabor City for water,sewer infrastructure to support the new Tabor Landing apartments;

– $336,000 to Boardman to replace a water main under the Lumber River damaged by Hurricane Matthew; and

– $150,000 to Whiteville to plan for replacement of inadequate stormwater infrastructure in the downtown Municipal Service District flooded by Hurricane Matthew.

From staff and wire reports.