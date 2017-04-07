Moores Creek National Battlefield to host Junior Ranger Day

CURRIE – Moores Creek National Battlefield will be hosting its annual Junior Ranger Day on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free to the public. Visitors are encouraged to check in at the Visitor Center when they arrive.

The Junior Ranger Program is a fun way to explore the park. Although the program is designed for those ages 5 to 13, everyone is welcome to participate. There are three different booklets depending on the age of the participant. Booklets and assistance with the Junior Ranger program are available at the park Visitor Center.

Additionally, during Junior Ranger Day there will be assistance available at Patriot’s Field. Completing the program allows Junior Rangers to earn a pencil, bookmark and patch. Most importantly, the process concludes with taking the Junior Ranger pledge and earning their Moores Creek Junior Ranger badge!

Special programs offered include:

— Tar Pitch & Turpentine: Naval Stores in North Carolina*

— Blacksmithing

— Bread Baking

— Gardening

— Woodworking

— Surveying and Map Making

— Medicine

— Patriot Camp (cartridge making, soldier drills, and musket demonstrations)

— Loyalist Camp (weapon demonstrations)

The project is made possible by funding from the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.