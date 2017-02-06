Week in review

Troopers shoot, kill

S.C. murder suspect

At approximately 7:15 Friday morning the Highway Patrol was asked to assist the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit of a murder suspect from South Carolina.

A chase was underway on Iinterstate 95, north of Rowland and the NC/SC state line. The Highway Patrol made several attempts to stop the suspect’s vehicle. Once the vehicle stopped, an armed confrontation ensued and the suspect died on the scene.

The State Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate, which is the protocol for trooper involved shootings. The two troopers involved will be placed on administrative duty, which is also protocol.

***

Road rage suspect

nabbed in Lumberton

LILLINGTON — A man wanted in a road-rage shooting was arrested Friday morning in Lumberton, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tyree Sharif Newsuan, 20, was taken into custody by Lumberton police about 9:30 a.m. at the Royal Inn on Lackey Street, a Sheriff’s Office release said.

Newsuan is being returned to Harnett County, where he will be served with warrants charging him with five counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property and one count each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

***

Trio of shootings

kills 1, injures 2

TABOR CITY — One man was killed, and a man and woman wounded in three shootings near Tabor City on Wednesday night.

Deputies were dispatched on three calls of “shots fired” shortly after 10 p.m., according to Michelle Tatum of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. The victims were found at different locations.

The investigation is active at this time, Tatum said.

***

Subway locations

have reopened

Two Clinton Subway locations, and a third in Warsaw, reopened Friday after being closed since Jan. 19, when they were seized by the N.C. Department of Revenue for nonpayment of taxes.

Notices were placed on the doors to the three Clinton restaurants that they had been seized.

The three locations are all owned by Frank Brinkley. He made no excuses for the tax problem and said he is doing everything he can to resolve the situation and regain the trust of his loyal customers.

From staff and wire reports.