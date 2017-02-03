Congressman to launch Bladen County office hours

ELIZABETHTOWN – To provide residents of Bladen County with easier access to Congressional services, Congressman Robert Pittenger (NC-09) is planning to launch regular office hours in Bladen County.

Congressman Pittenger’s staff will be available at Elizabethtown Town Hall, located at 805 West Broad St., on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 1:30 through 4:30 p.m. Staff is available to assist with issues involving Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, veterans benefits, IRS, passports, USDA, FEMA and most other federal agencies.

“My top priority is serving you, which is why I make a point of hiring the most experienced staff available, many of whom view this job as a ministry to help others,” said Congressman Pittenger. “If you need help cutting through federal red tape, want to ask questions or comment on a current issue, or you’d like to request a tour of the Capitol or White House, please stop by.”

Congressman Pittenger’s Bladen County office hours will be managed by Jake Cashwell, who can be reached at 910-303-0669 or jake.cashwell@mail.house.gov. If the regularly scheduled Bladen office hours aren’t convenient, contact Cashwell to make alternate arrangements.

