Business Expo shaping up

ELIZABETHTOWN — Only four spaces remain for Bladen County’s newest opportunity for networking — the Business Expo scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17.

“It’s really going to be a fun day, and things are shaping up for it,” said Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dawn Maynard, whose organization is hosting the first-ever event.

Set-up is open to Chamber of Commerce members, and Maynard said thus far all the inside booths — which will be professionaly done with tables, chairs, and curtains — have all been reserved. Four outside booths remain, and interested businesses may still contact Maynard at 910-862-4368 to reserve a space.

“We have a good variety of vendors,” said Maynard, “and several non-profit organizations are also participating.”

Entry to the event is free, and raffle tickets will be available for purchase by guests. Raffled off will be items like a set of golf balls from Farm Bureau, skin care products donated by Skin Care by Pamela, and gift cards from Minuteman and Cambell Oil. A 50/50 drawing will also be held, and door prizes will be given away. The Chamber is still accepting gifts to be donated, and, even if businesses can’t participate in the expo, donors’ names and the name of the business will be announced from the Chamber booth. Organizations interested in donating items should contact Maynard at the Chamber office.

Not only is the Expo a time for networking for businesses, it’s also an opportunity for guests to become more familiar with what’s offered in Bladen County.

“We’re hoping the public will embrace the event and come and walk through and see what’s set up,” said Maynard. “They’ll be able to see what wares businesses are selling or what services are offered through area businesses. It’s free and open to the public, and we’re encouraging businesses and municipalities to allow employees time to come out that day.”

To encourage guests to come on their lunch hour, Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery — which is hosting the event — will be offering box lunches.

Businesses are encouraged to set up on Thursday, and the Expo will take place Friday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

