Libraries will be closed Feb. 15

ELIZABETHTOWN — All branches of the Bladen County Public Library will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 15, for staff training, according to Kelsey Edwards, library director.

“This training is to prepare staff for the library’s upcoming transition to a new library software that will also include the joining of a group of libraries called NC Cardinal,” Edwards said. “This is made possible by a grant administered through the State Library of North Carolina.

“Once the Bladen County Public Library is a member of NC Cardinal, our patrons will have access to more than 4 million additional materials from approximately 30 other library systems across the state of North Carolina,” she added.

For more information, call 910-862-6994.