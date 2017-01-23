Up in smoke

The new year always brings with it promises to kick old habits, and at the top of many smokers’ list is the resolution to finally quit. With the release of a recent study, smokers may have more incentive than ever.

Smokers and non-smokers alike are constantly being bombarded by messages about the harmful health effects of smoking. Tobacco accounts for nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. each year and is the leading cause of lung cancer, according to the American Lung Association. Since 1964, smoking-related illnesses have claimed 20 million lives in the U.S., 2.5 million of which belonged to nonsmokers who developed diseases merely from second-hand smoke exposure.

The costs aren’t solely related to health, however. Last week, Wallet Hub released a study looking at the annual and cumulative costs of smoking. According to the study, every year, more than $300 billion is spent by Americans on tobacco and tobacco-related issues. Included in the figure is nearly $170 billion in direct medical care for adults and more than $156 billion in lost productivity due to premature death and exposure to second-hand smoke.

Bladen County’s Amanda Lesane is a contributor to that figure. A smoker for 13 years, Lesane has tried multiple times to kick the habit, both for health reasons and for the punch to her wallet. At a pack of Camels per day, she estimated she spends around $2,000 each year just to buy the cigarettes.

“That’s money that I could be spending on other things, I know,” she said, “and believe me, I want to, but every time I smell one, I just keep going back.”

If Lesane is at one end of the financial viewpoint spectrum, Chandler Davis is at the other. Never a smoker, Davis began vaping three years ago without nicotine, but eventually ended up adding the chemical to his daily habit. He bought a high-end e-cigarette (around $300) and goes through a $20 bottle of e-liquid every day, for a $7,300-a-year habit. He’s in no hurry to stop, however.

“I’m the type of person who spends money as soon as I get it, so I’m going to spend it on something,” he reasoned, “so I may as well spend it on something I enjoy.”

“It’s like anything you’re passionate about,” agreed one vaping store owner. “For instance, if a man likes cars and is really passionate about them, he’s going to go out and buy the nicest, most expensive car he can find, because that’s his hobby, and there’s nothing wrong with that. This is just like any other hobby.”

Hobby or not, Wallet Hub’s study says North Carolina is one of the cheapest places to practice the vice. The organization’s study looked at annual and lifetime costs of purchasing smoking-related products, health care expenditures, income loss and productivity, and other factors, assuming a pack-per-day habit. Perhaps not surprisingly in the former tobacco-heavy economy, North Carolina ranked second lowest in the nation in lost revenue for tobacco users. At an annual cost of $22,576, smokers in the Tar Heel State stand to lose an estimated $1,151,396 over a lifetime.

“That would buy a pretty nice vacation home,” lamented Lesane.

North Carolina ranks only behind Kentucky, where tobacco costs per user are estimated at $22,285 annually. Smokers in New York can expect to fork over the most money — $45,353 annually, or $2.3 million over a lifetime.

“I know smoking isn’t good for me,” said Lesane, “and people tell me I’m just throwing my money away on something that’s unhealthy, but other people use their money for alcohol, and they drink too much, or for food, and they eat too much. Those things are unhealthy too. Maybe I’ll quit one day, but I’ll probably just end up spending the money on something else I don’t need. Saving’s hard.”

To view Wallet Hub’s full report, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/the-financial-cost-of-smoking-by-state/9520/.

