Bettin’ on Bladen

ELIZABETHTOWN —Economic development is about to get a lot more fun in Bladen County.

On Saturday, the first-ever Casino Night is going to be held at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery, courtesy of Bladen County’s Committee of 100 and Bladen’s Bloomin’.

“Caveat — it’s just a fun night for gaming, and we’re not going to be doing anything illegal,” laughed economic developer Chuck Heustess.

Ticket-holders to the event will be given several thousand dollars worth of play chips, which they can use on games like Blackjack, Texas Hold ‘Em, Roulette, Craps, and Money Wheel. At the end of the night, any chips left can be exchanged for raffle tickets, which can in turn be used to obtain items that have been donated by area businesses. Prizes include items like gift certificates to clothing stores, dinner for four to a local eatery, a rifle, and one that Heustess said “has generated a lot of interest.”

“We have a gift certificate for boat detailing for a boat up to 28 feet, and the cost for that can run into the thousands of dollars,” he said. “We really do have some great prizes.”

Heustess said companies are so eager to get on board with the idea that they have been reaching out to him inquiring about sponsorships. So well received has the event been so far that the evening is already paid for by sponsors, and all money raised from ticket sales will go straight to projects like speculative industrial space, an incubator space, or constructing buildings that will create jobs.

“We’ve got some really great things going on with economic development in this county, and we need to keep that going,” Heustess said.

The idea for the event sprang from a similar event Heustess attended and saw that it was well received and supported.

“The feedback from similar events is that people really enjoy it, and it’s a fun, social interaction,” he said. “I’m tight, and I would never gamble my own money, but if people are tight like me, they can still come, because it’s for a good cause and you’re not risking your own money.”

Casino Night will take place Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery. Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased at Cape Fear Vineyard, Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, or the Bladen County Economic Development office in the Industrial Park. Only about 50 tickets remain for the event.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and Cape Fear Vineyard is taking reservations for dinner between 5 and 6:30 p.m.

“This event is for anybody,” said Heustess. “People who want to get involved in stimulating economic development, or anybody that just wants to have fun on Saturday night.”

