Jones crowned Little Miss Bladen County Youth Focus Project

ELIZABETHTOWN — Kaliya Ida Jones was crowned Little Miss Bladen County Youth Focus Project at its 10th annual pageant recently.

She is the 9-year-old daughter of Jonathan and Kelva Jones of Willow Springs and the granddaughter of Kevin and Johnice Autry of Elizabethtown.

For her talent, Kaliya did a dramatic presentation of the poem “Hey Black Child” by Constance Cullen. She was escorted by her brother Jonathan Jones Jr.

Kaliya’s first two years of formal education was at Diyafah International School in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Her third-grade education was received at Suzhou-Singapore International School in Suzhou, Jiangsu, China. She is presently a fourth-grader at Dixon Road Elementary School in Willow Springs.

Her favorite subjects are English and reading. She is a member of Fuquay Varina’s Recreation Department‘s Junior Cheering Squad where she was awarded Most Valuable Member for the 2016-2017 football season.

All proceeds from the pageant will be used for renovation of The Paul R. Brown Building and its Child Enrichment Program.