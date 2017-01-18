Make a Plan to Rebuild Your Home Stronger and Safer

DURHAM — As important as it is to make home repairs as soon as possible following a natural disaster, it’s also important to take some time to plan the job, including adding mitigation measures to make your home stronger and safer.

The first step of your plan should be to check with your local permit or building official.

As you invest time and money, following all local and state requirements will make repairs safer and may lower the cost of flood insurance. These officials also may provide information about programs that help offset the cost of repairs.

Here are some other ideas you may want to consider putting in your plan.

Reduce Future Damage from Disasters:

* Consider building materials that are more resistant to flood, wind, corrosion and decay.

* Raise electrical outlets. Consider moving outlets up at least one foot above the minimum flood level or 24 inches above floor level. This helps keep water from infiltrating and damaging an electrical outlet, which can cause damage to an electrical system and normally requires an electrician to repair/replace.

* When replacing drywall, leave a ½-inch to 1-inch gap between the bottom of the drywall sheeting and the top level of the floor. Cover the gap with baseboard. This technique helps keep water from coming into contact with drywall in a low-level floor. When water meets drywall, it wicks up into the wallboard, which can lead to mold if left untreated.

* If siding or roof sheathing needs replacement, consider increasing the strength of the structure by installing hurricane/seismic connectors at the rafter-to-wall or truss-to-wall connections. Adding wall-to-foundation ties may also be possible.

* Following a high-wind event, windows, doors and skylights should be checked for leaks. If they need replacement, consider impact-resistant units.

* Inspect soffits to determine if structural upgrades are necessary. Soffit failures are common during storms and damage is often experienced in attics due to water being blown in through soffits.

* Check your attic for adequate insulation. Also consider adding straps to rafters across the ridge beam. Straps should be added from rafters to wall top plates, and gable end-wall framing should be braced.

* FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers offer mitigation information. The centers are located in Fayetteville, Lumberton and Tarboro. In addition, mitigation specialists set up displays and can provide advice at local government and community facilities each week. Locations vary from week to week, so check your local newspaper to find a location near you.

* Go to FEMA.gov for a variety of booklets to help do-it-yourselfers.

Can’t do the Work Yourself? Select Your Contractor Carefully:

If you lack the skills to repair or rebuild your home, you may want to hire a contractor. The North Carolina Attorney General advises watching out for home improvement scammers who cruise through neighborhoods going from door to door saying they have leftover materials or that they noticed your home was damaged and they can repair it.

Take some time to choose your contractor.

* Look for a contractor with an established physical address.

* Get bids from more than one person. Make sure they are in writing and look for detail about exactly what will be done. You may wish to specify certain kinds (grades or thickness) of materials to be used.

* Beware of a low-ball bidder whose price is much lower than everyone else’s. Question the quality of the materials to be used and the work that will be done.

* Ask for and contact references.

* Make sure the contractor has the proper licenses and insurance coverage required in North Carolina.

* Contractors normally ask for a partial payment in advance. Never pay the full price in advance.

If you have not yet registered with FEMA be sure to do so before the 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 deadline. How to register: * Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

* Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585.

* Download the FEMA Mobile App and apply.