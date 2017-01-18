Bladen County recognizes numerous employees

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County commissioners handed out longevity accolades to a number of county employees during its regular meeting Tuesday, including one to County Manager Greg Martin.

“Greg isn’t one to accept much praise for the job he does and the time he puts in, but for 20 years he has been an outstanding person, friend and advocate for Bladen County,” Charles Ray Peterson, chairman of the county commissioners, said. “It’s an honor to present him with this token of the board’s appreciation.”

All of the recognized employees were given a plaque and local gift card.

Others to receive recognition for their years of service included …

— Five years: James Monroe, sheriff’s office; Melanie Duncan, sheriff-communications; Wendy Martin, register of deeds; and Kristina Pegues, DSS.

— 10 years: Tenecia Johnson, DSS; Jill Sampson, DSS; and Andrea Singletary, health department.

— 15 years: Dianne Hatcher, detention center; Penny Britt, sheriff-communications; Janet Miller, DSS; and Dale Clewis, computer operations.

— 20 years: Becky Culbreth, health department; Jeff Bridgers, sheriff’s office.

— 25 years: Randy Garner, water department; Phil Corbett, sheriff’s office; and Jeff Singletary, sheriff’s office.

— 30 years: Jewell Smith, sheriff’s office.

W. Curt Vincent | Bladen Journal Bladen County Manager Greg Martin is presented with a plaque of appreciation for his 20 years of service by County Chairman Charles Ray Peterson. http://bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Commish2.jpg W. Curt Vincent | Bladen Journal Bladen County Manager Greg Martin is presented with a plaque of appreciation for his 20 years of service by County Chairman Charles Ray Peterson.