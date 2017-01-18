County accepts 2015-16 report

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County commissioners approved the 2015-16 audit report on Tuesday, but not before a little irritation was expressed with a repeat problem noted in the report concerning staffing.

Bryon Scott, who represents the local auditing firm of Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams and Company, told commissioners that the audit had produced an “unmodified opinion,”which is the highest opinion that can be given to a government audit.

However, Scott added that there was a reoccurring issue with the segregation of duties and internal controls.

“This isn’t unusual,” he said. “It’s something we see regularly across the state.”

Scott told commissioners the issue lied within some of the smaller departments, where revenues and staffing don’t jive within the checks and balances needs. He added that it was not his company’s place to offer suggestions to solve the problem.

Commission Chairman Charles Ray Peterson wasn’t happy to hear that news.

“There’s no excuse to keep having these repeat items,” he said.

County Manager Greg Martin told the board “this particular item has been on the report for … probably 20 years.” But that didn’t satisfy Peterson.

“Then we need to find a way to fix it,” he said. “It goes back to accountability.”

Commissioner Ray Britt suggested that Martin get with the department heads in those departments in question and ask them to point out the concerns and come up with potential solutions and get back to the board for discussion. Martin agreed and also stated that the county would be doing monthly audits within those smaller departments to better keep a handle on them.

Scott went on to discuss the rest of the audit report, including the fact that the county had a general fund surplus of about $3.2 million in 2015-16.

“That’s well above the state-mandated percentage of 8 percent,” he said. “It was at about 30 percent.”

After additional discussion, the commissioners voted to accept the audit as presented.

In other action, the board:

— Recognized the East Bladen football team for its 2016 season, during which the Eagles finished 5-2 in the Four County Conference, went to the third round of the Class 2-A playoffs and finished ranked in the Top 10 within the state.

— Introduced Dr. Roxie C. Wells, president of Cape Fear Valley/Bladen Healthcare, who said she is working with the local EMS, health department, schools and nursing homes “to bring great health care to the community.”

— Heard from Allie Marsh, a junior at West Bladen and vice-president of the NCFCCLA, who asked commissioners for a $500 contribution to help offset costs associated with the state and national leadership events. The board approved the request.

— Approved a request from Tax Administrator Renee Davis to set the deadline for receiving unpaid 2016 taxes at March 15, after which they will be advertised in the Bladen Journal.

— Appointed Commissioner Ashley Trivette to the Bladen Community College Board of Trustees.

— Approved a request from Emergency Services Director Bradley Kinlaw to abolish the Bladen County Highway Safety Committee and delegate the responsibility to the local fire chiefs.

The next meeting of the board will be Monday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m.

