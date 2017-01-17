Weather tower damaged

According to Bradley Kinlaw …

The NOAA Weather Radio transmitter in Winnabow ecently suffered damage to the cable that connects to the transmitter. The Winnabow transmitter serves portions of Southeast NC, including Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender Counties, and the adjacent coastal waters. This station is not capable of broadcasting as a result of the cable damage. The installation of a new antennae cable may take a couple months to complete. In the meantime, people are encouraged to have a redundant means of obtaining weather information. Weather information can be received through the National Weather Service in Wilmington website at: www.weather.gov/ilm, various local government social media outlets, and local media broadcasts and applications.