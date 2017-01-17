Annual MLK Parade marches through Elizabethtown

“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.” — MLK

ELIZABETHTOWN — That spirit was celebrated Monday for at least two solid hours as Bladen County held its 29th annual MLK Parade in Elizabethtown.

Beauty queens, Disney characters, elected officials, marching bands, step teams, twirlers, and motorcycles and cars — lots of motorcycles and cars — began at the municipal building at 11 a.m. and proceeded east down Broad Street and turned right onto Poplar before finishing in the Fresh Foods parking lot. By the time the last horse hoofed his way through downtown, 1 p.m. had come and gone. Hundreds of automobiles ranged from muscle cars to tricked-out, late-model vehicles to classic cars and trucks. The contingent of motorcycles included sport bikes, cruisers, and touring vehicles, and even had a preschooler waving to bystanders from his motorized sport bike complete with training wheels.

Just about the only thing missing from the parade was one obvious group of people.

“This might be the biggest parade I’ve been in,” said one parade participant, “but where are all the white people? From start to finish, I only saw a handful of white faces. I thought this day was supposed to be about unity among the races. Why aren’t we all out here celebrating together?”

“I think it’s great that we have such a good turnout, but I think white people see it as a day for African-Americans to celebrate, and it shouldn’t be that way,” said bystander Ginny Frittle.

Those who were there were reveling. Bystanders even heckled participants who dared show up without — or without enough — candy. Onlookers ran into the street to collect what was thrown, so much so that it was a constant battle for law enforcement to keep them from encroaching on the parade route. Some participants stopped to hand out sweet stuff to particular people they knew.

After the parade was over, celebrations continued at several sites. Big Show Auto Finishes was host to anyone who wanted to partake of a free buffet. Grilled chicken, chicken and rice, fried chicken, whole hogs, mac and cheese, collards, and a host of salads and other dishes were available to anyone who stopped by.

“I want us to see that if we can be united on this one day, we can do it the other 364 days a year, too,” said Fletcher “Big Show” Collins, who hosts the meal and other weekend-long events each year.

A free meal and speaking service was also held at Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church after the parade to honor the work and vision of Martin Luther King Jr.

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163.

