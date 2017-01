Brooke Hinson, community outreach coordinator for Lower Cape Fear Hospice, accepts an $800 contribution from Wayne Dove, president of the Classic Cruisers Car Club. The club raised the money during its annual ‘Made in the Shade’ car and truck show in Elizabethtown in August 2016.

