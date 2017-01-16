Week in review

Lumbee tribe might

have recognition hope

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe may have won a new path toward full recognition from the federal government.

The solicitor for the federal Department of the Interior issued a memo on Dec. 22 that says the Lumbees can apply to that agency for recognition — an opinion that could reverse nearly three decades of policy that blocked them.

Since 1956, the Robeson County-based tribe has only had partial recognition from the federal government as an American Indian tribe. As a result it has been unable to get millions of dollars in benefits given to fully recognized tribes.

***

Second shooting

suspect arrested

WHITEVILLE — Police here have arrested a second suspect in a shooting on Oct. 10. The victim was shot in his vehicle near Tram Road, sustaining serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Aaron Bernard Phifer, 20, of Whiteville was arrested by Whiteville police after a 30-minute standoff at Brookberry apartments in late October. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and two counts of failure to appear on a felony (carrying a concealed weapon). Bond was set at $400,000.

Carl Tyrice Jaquan Mason Jr., 21, was arrested Jan. 10 on numerous charges, including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and misdemeanor possession of cocaine. He was held under no bond pending a first appearance in court and a pending weapons charge.

***

Prestage performs

anthem at N.C. House

RALEIGH — As North Carolina legislators placed hands over their hearts and faced the American flag, Stephanie Prestage’s voice was the center of attention as she sang the nation’s favorite song for patriotism.

During the opening session of the North Carolina House of Representatives on Wednesday, the 15-year-old with Sampson County roots performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The Clinton native performed in the Sampson Community Theatre stage as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid.” In 2013, she was a featured soloist in the “The Wizard of Oz” and a few years before that production, she was cast as Brigitta in “The Sound of Music.”

From staff and wire reports.