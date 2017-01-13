Health Dept. issues flu season guidelines

ELIZABETHTOWN — On Friday, the Bladen County Health Department issued some guidelines for flu season.

— Be aware, when in large and crowded areas, that the flu season is still here.

— People who have the flu often feel some or all of these signs and symptoms:

Fever* or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (very tired)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

— These flu vaccines are being offered at the Health Department in its vaccination clinic:

the Flu vaccine (ages 6 months and up)

the Flu Intradermal vaccine (90 percent shorter needle)

the High Dose Flu vaccine (recommended for ages 65 and older)

— The Health Deptartment will bill your insurance for this service, so have your insurance information available. If the vaccine is not covered by your insurance, the cost of the vaccine will range from $35-$55, which will be due at the time of registration.

— The insurances currently accepted are:

Blue Cross Blue Shield

United Health Care

Cigna

Medcost

Medicare

Medicaid

More information about the kinds of vaccines offered by the Health Department can be found by visiting https://www.cdc.gov/flu/keyfacts.htm or by calling 910-862-6900.