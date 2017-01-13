Rouzer given new appointment

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman David Rouzer (D-NC) was recently appointed to serve on the House Committee on Natural Resources.

“Our natural resources are a major attribute to the quality of life in our state and throughout the nation,” said Rouzer. “North Carolina is home to many national parks and forests, and our beaches and waterways are precious resources, as well. It is an honor to have the opportunity to represent North Carolina on this important committee, and I look forward to advocating for Southeastern North Carolina in this additional capacity.”

The House Committee on Natural Resources considers legislation regarding American energy production, mineral lands and mining, fisheries and wildlife, public lands, oceans, Native Americans, irrigation and reclamation.

This appointment is in addition to retaining his committee assignments on the House Committee on Agriculture and House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

