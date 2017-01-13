Charter school nearing construction, hiring

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s newest school is only a few weeks away from breaking ground.

“Our facility plans are almost finished, and the building looks really amazing,” said Emereau Foundation Executive Director Kate Alice Dunaway. “While it may not have some of the kinds of items one might find in public schools — like a big gym — it does have wonderful spaces and places for visual arts, Spanish, a multi-purpose room for P.E., and a well care room for a nurse. It’s a very nice facility.”

The foundation has already begun clearing land for the school and expects plans to be approved within three weeks and construction to start shortly thereafter.

In November, the school began taking applications for the 308 students Foundation members hope to have when the school opens in August.

“We’re continuing to have interest,” said Dunaway. “We have about 120 students right now, and that’s a pretty nice selection of K-6 students. We definitely have a lot of interest at the K-1 level, but we have a good cross section K-6. We feel really good about where we are.”

To generate interest, board members have had numerous information days and open houses, participated in parades, handed out literature, and organized community events. After the MLK parade in Elizabethtown, they will be hosting a Dream and Discover event from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. for applicants or prospective students and their families. Refreshments will be served, and it is, Dunaway said, a time for people to learn about what the school offers.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, the office in downtown Elizabethtown will be the site of a one-hour information session for adults interested in employment with the school. Positions from administration to teaching to cafeteria work will be available for the coming school year. The Emereau:Bladen application states that in the first year, the school will employ four deans (one K-6, one lower school, one middle school, one upper school), one administrative associate, one facility manager, one nurse, two guidance counselors, 14 core teachers, five specialty teachers, and one EC teacher. The application says no associate teachers will be hired the first year. For prospective employees, Dunaway made note of the benefit of working with Emereau.

“The way charter schools are structured allows us to use the state salary school or use our own schedule, and we use our own salary schedule,” explained Dunaway. “Our schedule is higher across the board — the state system, depending on the local supplement of school districts — would be around $35,000 for a first-year teacher, and ours is in the $40,000 to $43,000 range, depending on things like experience, honors, or degree.

“We really want to find the best and brightest possible for employment,” she added.

Persons interested in employment are encouraged to come to the information session on Sunday or call 910-247-6595. Emereau’s temporary office is located in downtown Elizabethtown beside Elizabethtown Florist.

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163.

