BCC January small business seminars

DUBLIN — The new year is the perfect time to start a new business or grow an existing one. Bladen Community College wants to help and is offering the following seminars in January:

Starting a Business in Bladen County

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Starting your own business may seem like a daunting task, but it’s not too hard if you take it step by step. Learn the steps you need to take to make your dream become a reality.

Location: Elizabethtown Public Library, Elizabethtown

How to Start a Small Business

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m.

There are steps to successfully start a new business. Learn what considerations must be made and how to take actions to improve your chances. This seminar is perfect to follow up with other SBC workshops. You may also receive free counseling to follow up as well.

Location: East Arcadia Center, East Arcadia Center, Riegelwood

Collecting Accounts Receivables for Small Business

Friday, Jan. 20, 2-3 p.m.

Find out how to more closely monitor and manage what’s owed to your small business. Revisit and update your existing credit policies and invoicing and collection processes. Explore new technology and specific techniques to help you cut bad debt and improve your bottom line.

Location: Bladen Community College – Building 2, Room 207, Building 2

How to Start a Business or Cómo Iniciar Un Negocio

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 6-8 p.m.

Comprender los fundamentos de la creación de una empresa en este seminario que te lleva desde la idea a la oportunidad. Aprender estrategias clave para la puesta en marcha, financiación y comercialización, así como información importante sobre cuestiones legales, licencias, zonificación, operaciones, y mucho más. Darse cuenta de la importancia de una auto-evaluación y la forma de evaluar la viabilidad de su idea de negocio. Descubre los recursos disponibles para ayudarle a iniciar y operar su negocio con éxito.

Understanding the basics of starting a business in this seminar that takes you from the idea to the opportunity. Learn key strategies for implementation, financing and marketing as well as important information on legal issues, licenses, zoning, operations, and more. Realizing the importance of self-evaluation and how to assess the feasibility of your business idea. Discover the resources available to help you start and operate your business successfully.

Location: Elizabethtown Public Library, Elizabethtown

Grant Writing Basics

Saturday, Jan. 28, 9 a.m. – noon

Bring your board members, or potential board members, directors and volunteers. Issues covered during our time together will include … Grant Writing 101 1. Planning; deciding what type of grant is needed 2. Preparation; gathering all the information needed to include in a grant 3. Introduction to a Project Logic Model used in present grant proposals.

Location: Bladen Community College – Building 2, Room 207, Building 2

Getting Your Business on Twitter

Monday, Jan. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Join us at this two-hour seminar designed to provide basic information to individuals who are thinking about starting a business. This information includes business planning, financing, licensing, and evaluating one’s entrepreneurial aptitude. Attendees will be given packets of information that will allow them to begin the process of starting a business.

Location: Bladen Community College – Building 2, Room 207, Building 2