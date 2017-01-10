MLK holiday closings in Bladen County

Several Bladen County businesses, government offices, and organizations have announced closings for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

They are:

— Bladen County administrative offices will be closed Monday to observe MLK Day.

— All branches of the Bladen County Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 17.

— Bladen County Schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the holiday. Classes will resume Tuesday, Jan. 17.

— Bladen Community College will not have classes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A regular regular schedule will resume Tuesday, Jan. 17.

— The U.S. Postal Service will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan 16. Post offices will be closed, and there will be no mail delivery. Regular post office hours and delivery will resume Jan. 17.

— Federal, state and local municipalities will be observing Jan. 16 as a federal holiday.

— All federal, state, and local courts will be closed Monday, Jan. 16.

— Bladen County Solid Waste collection sites will be open on Jan. 16, but the transfer station will be closed for the holiday. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 17.

— The Bladen Journal office will be open during regular business hours on Monday.