Elizabthtown company expected to add 20 jobs

ELIZABETHTOWN — At Monday’s Elizabethtown Town Council meeting, the board heard from Bladen County Economic Development Commission Executive Director Chuck Heustess about two occurrences on the horizon.

The first comes from an unnamed company in the Mother County that is planning to expand its business. An $800,000 renovation is in the works that would allow the company to add at least 20 positions. The Department of Commerce has a Building Reuse Grant that gives $10,000 for every job created. Since only municipalities can apply for the grant, Heustess petitioned the board to apply for $200,000 on behalf of the company.

“This is important, because this company often competes with sister companies for investment and jobs,” Heustess told the board.

The town will be responsible for a $10,000 match, for which time spent administering grant funds can be counted.

“It sounds like a no-brainer to me,” said councilman Ricky Leinwand.

“It’s a good thing to have a company that’s done a good job of staying in Elizabethtown,” said Elizabethtown Mayor Sylvia Campbell.

The board approved moving forward with a resolution, stating they are “engaged in activities to assist in the productive use of buildings … that will increase the number of jobs in the area.”

In a related matter, Heustess updated the council about the small business incubator to be located in the old post office on East Broad Street. Discovery of asbestos and Hurricane Matthew delayed progress, but the project will be open for bidding in January, construction will begin in February and Heustess hopes to have the site occupied by businesses in late spring.

While the interior will be modern, the exterior renovations will attempt to maintain the vintage look the property originally had. Inside, five to eight companies at a time will occupy spaces ranging from a single desk to a suite with multiple stations. All occupants will share a break room, restrooms, and two conference rooms.

Heustess said six or seven companies have already expressed interest in the space, and the goal is to have businesses vetted so that when they leave in three to five years, they will move to the downtown area as an established and viable business.

In other business the board:

— Approved policies and procedures for at least $100,000 to be received from the North Carolina Rural Center. Monies will be loaned to new or existing business owners in the downtown commercial area provided that the business will create jobs.

— Approved a resolution for support of the Coastal Crescent Trail in Bladen County to be recognized as part of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail.

