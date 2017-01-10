Bladenboro board gets legal opinion on ditches

BLADENBORO — Ditches were high on the agenda for the town of Bladenboro when council members met Monday in a regular session — so much so that it was necessary to bring town attorney Alan Maynard in for a rare appearance to give his opinion on whether the town was responsible for keeping ditches cleared and maintained.

Maynard told the board that, after looking at the town’s easements and state statutes, he saw very little help. But after looking at case law, Maynard said the town has no responsibility to maintain ditches, nor does the town hold any liability for potential injuries that may occur because of a ditch that is not properly maintained.

His opinion to the town was to not take on the role of maintaining ditches.

According to Councilman Billy Ray Benson, the issue came up because he and several residents wanted to see ditches cleared so that water flow could be improved. But Maynard said if the town does take on the responsibility of cleaning ditches, then the town also takes on the liability.

Maynard added that, if water from a clogged ditch begins to cover the street, then the town can “mitigate the hazard” by clearing the ditch and still be free of liability.

Because of that scenario, the board approved the clearing of one ditch.

In other action, the board:

— Held a closed session to discuss a police department position, then returned and hired Winfort Nichols as a police officer.

— Approved a resolution for a joint economic development effort between the town board, local business leaders and residents.

— Scheduled a public hearing for Feb. 13 to discuss a proposed change to the town ordinance on outdoor storage.