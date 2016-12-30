Kitten survives 600-mile trip under hood of truck

ROANOKE, Va. (UPI) — A New York man discovered a kitten had hitched a ride under the hood of his vehicle during his 600-mile trip to Virginia.

Lance Gallimore opened his truck while stopping for gas along I-81 in Virginia and was surprised to find the kitten he had seen wandering near his home in Fort Drum before they left on the trip, CBS New York reported.

“He was just sitting down here around the air box area, just on top of the master cylinder, near the brake reservoir,” Gallimore told WAFB. “Me and her wrestled for a minute, but then we were able to get her into a cardboard box, and we brought her here to the emergency vet.”

The veterinarian said the kitten was dehydrated following the lengthy journey and also treated the feline for a few scratches.

Gallimore said one of his close family members decided to adopt the lucky kitten.