Set like flint: Resolutions center on health and faith

Obesity and church — both are in abundance in the South, and both are the focus of many New Year’s resolutions in and around Bladen County.

“In the Bible, we’re told of the principle of the Year of Jubilee,” explained Dublin First Baptist/Lake Church Senior Pastor Cameron McGill. “Every seven years, all the slaves got their freedom, debts were wiped away — it was a new opportunity for people. Also, several places in the epistles talk about not yet having arrived or achieved. So I think the idea of having new dreams and visions is biblical. To me, the new year is not about setting goals, though, as much as letting go of things that are holding us back.”

One of the areas holding many people back from their full potential is their ongoing battle with the bulge.

“Typically, we see things start to pick up even before New Year’s Day,” said Ashley Trivette, owner of HealthWorks in Elizabethtown. “People come in and buy gift cards to give loved ones, friends, and family in order to encourage them to get fit and healthy. Unfortunately, things tend to dwindle down around March.”

Maybe what separates the leaders in a field from those who are resolving to get to their height is that leaders don’t dwindle when it comes to accomplishing their goals. And just like their subordinates, they set them.

“I’m a very goal-oriented person, so I set goals personally and for the church,” said McGill. “When Billy Graham was asked, while in his 90s, what his biggest regrets were, he said — and this is well documented — that he regretted that he did not spend more time alone with God and more time with his family. I think most pastors would respond similarly. Personally, this is going to be a very hectic year with the added responsibility of convention work. If I’m not taking care of myself, I won’t be able to keep up with the demands, and the body and the soul are closely connected, so taking care of the physical body plays into taking care of the spiritual body.”

McGill added that as a pastor, he would like to see parishioners resolve to become more committed — not to the church, but to the Lord — and to be more sensitive to the needs of others.

“We’re such a narcissistic society,” he said. “Right now, everybody’s asking what you got for Christmas, not what did you give for Christmas. We’ve got to change the mindset that it’s all about us and what we want. If people are going to make resolutions, I’d like to see them resolve to be focused on others.”

Like McGill, Trivette is all about succeeding at her goals, but she takes a different approach to resolutions.

“I try to reflect on what has been accomplished instead of focusing on what I haven’t done or what I would like to do,” she said. “I look at where I was last year at this time, what insecurities or habits I had, and what insecurities still exist that I need to work on. I try to reflect rather than wish or hope.”

If Bladen County residents are up in the air about resolutions, Trivette said she would like to see people resolve to do something healthy they enjoy so that they’ll stick with it.

“Be mindful of what you’re doing today,” she said, “and whether or not it’s giving you the outcome you ultimately want. If not, tweak it a little and make adjustments, but don’t go crazy and injure yourself or overwork yourself. Enjoy what you’re doing.”

