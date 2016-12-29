Week in review

Cross Creek Mall is

reopened after fight

FAYETTEVILLE — A day after a fight caused chaos and triggered a shutdown at Cross Creek Mall, officials announced that security was boosted and its youth escort policy has been expanded.

The mall, which was evacuated and closed early at 5 p.m. Monday instead of 9 p.m., opened to a steady crowd at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Security officers were seen throughout the property.

The fight began as a confrontation involving teens in the area of the food court about 4:40 p.m. Monday, prompting several people to call 911. Several people reported hearing shots fired in the mall, but police have said there is no evidence any weapons were used.

***

Former bail bondsman

hit with more charges

WHITEVILLE —Additional charges have been filed against Joshua Daniel Suggs, 26, of South Carolina who allegedly impersonated a law enforcement officer in Columbus County.

Suggs was arrested at the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center on Dec. 21 and released after posting a $1,500 bond. He was charged with assault by pointing a gun.

The additional charges came after an incident in a convenience store in Nakina on Dec. 17. Suggs is alleged to have approached a man and ordered him outside after claiming to be an officer. Suggs reportedly displayed a badge and pulled a handgun on the victim.

At the time of the incidents, Suggs was an employee of Donnell and Ladawn Bail Bonding of Conway. He has since been dismissed by the company.

***

Obama cuts sentence

of a Fairmont man

LUMBERTON — A Fairmont man convicted of cocaine trafficking has had his sentence commuted by President Barack Obama.

Korell Ellis, 41, was among 153 non-violent drug offenders who had their sentences reduced. Ellis will now be released April 18. His original scheduled release date was in 2023.

He was among 11 North Carolina inmates whose sentences were commuted.

***

Sampson CC to assist

the area’s farmers

CLINTON — Sampson Community College, in conjunction with James Sprunt Community College, the Institute for Environmental Farming Systems and the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Agency, have teamed together to present the first ever Southeastern N.C. Farm School to help address the growing concerns many farmers have.

The school will begin Jan. 24. Applications are currently being accepted for the first 25 students to apply and pay the small tuition fee required. Applications are due no later than Jan. 10.

For information, to pick-up or drop-off an application, call 910-592-8081 or 910-296-2431.

From staff and wire reports.