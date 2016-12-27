Interesting facts for New Year’s Eve

With the weekend bringing a close to 2016 and turning the calenders to 2017, the staff of the Bladen Journal thought it would be fun and interesting to point out some facts about the holiday.

Following is a by-the-numbers listing compiled by WalletHub:

— Americans spend less than $200 on New Year’s Eve celebrations.

— 48 percent of Americans plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home.

— 20 percent of Americans plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve at a friend’s house.

— 9 percent of Americans plan to be at a bar, restaurant or organized event for New Year’s Eve.

— 22 percent of Americans don’t plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

— 48 percent of parents plan to count down the last 10 seconds of 2016 with their children by 9 p.m.

— 30 percent of Americans fall asleep before midnight on New Year’s Eve.

— 44 percent of Americans plan to kiss someone at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

— 20 percent of all charitable donations are made in the final 48 hours of the year.

— The top four favorite holidays for Americans are Christmas (78 percent), Thanksgiving (74 percent), Independence Day (47 percent) and New Year’s Eve (41 percent).

— 100.5 million people will travel at least 30 miles from home for New Year’s Eve.

— The most popular destinations for New Year’s Eve are Orlando, Fla.; New York City; and Honolulu.

— 91.3 million people will drive to their New Year’s Eve destination.

— 5.76 million people will fly to their destination.

— 3.44 million people will travel by other modes of transportation to their destination.

— The average cost for a New Year’s trip will be $174.

— The average cost for a couple to enjoy dinner and a show in New York City (the most expensive venue) will be $1,160.

— The average cost for a couple to enjoy dinner and a show in Washington, D.C., (least expensive city) will be $480.

— The average attendance for New Year’s Eve in Times Square is 1 million.

— More than 6,000 police officers patrol Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

— The price of a ball drop party pass on Times Square is $229.

— 175 million people in the U.S. watch the ball drop on television.

— One billion people watch the ball drop world wide.

— One ton of confetti is dropped in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

— The weight of the Times Square ball is 11,875 pounds.

— There are 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles covering the ball.

— There are only two years the ball didn’t drop — 1942 and 1942, each because of World War II.

— The ball drop in Times Square made its debut in 1907.

— About 360 million glasses of sparkling wine are consumed on New Year’s Eve.

— The average blood-alcohol level on New Year’s Eve is .094 percent, making it the most drunken night of the year.

—18 million flowers are used on floats in the annual Tournament of Roses Parade.

— There are an average of 7,792 births on New Year’s Day in the U.S.

— The first official American flag was unveiled by Betsy Ross on Jan. 1, 1776.

— Slaves became free according to the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.

— 67 percent of Americans make New Year’s resolutions.

— 8 percent of Americans are successful in achieving their resolutions.

— The No. 1 resolution for 2017 is to be a better person, the first time that weight loss and/or exercise wasn’t the top resolution.