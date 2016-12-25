Local New Year closings are announced

Bladen County businesses and government offices have announced closings for the New Year’s holiday. Those include:

— The Bladen County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2.

— All U.S. Post Office locations will be open regular hours on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31. Post offices will be closed Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan 2, the observed federal holiday. All post office locations will be open Tuesday, Jan 3.

— Residents requiring pick-up at blue collection boxes on Dec. 31 should put mail in the blue boxes by noon on Saturday. Regular mail delivery will run as usual on Saturday, New Year’s Eve.

— Mail will not be picked up from collection boxes, nor will regular mail be delivered Sunday, Jan. 1, or Monday, Jan 2. Normal collection and delivery will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.

— All branches of the Bladen County Public Library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. They will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

— Bladen Community College will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year. Faculty will return Tuesday, Jan. 3.

— Bladen County Schools will continue to be closed through the new year. Schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, and will resume Tuesday, Jan 3.

— All federal offices, state offices, and local government offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, to mark the holiday.

— Bladen County solid waste convenience centers will be open to the public. However, the transfer station will be closed Monday, Jan. 2. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.

— All federal courts and North Carolina courts will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day.

— Trash pickup for Waste Management and Waste Industries will not be impacted by the holiday.

— The Bladen Journal office will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 9 a.m.