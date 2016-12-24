FEMA dollars top $2.1 million in Bladen County after Hurricane Matthew

ELIZABETHTOWN — Although the holidays have slowed operations for the Federal Emergency Management Agency following Hurricane Matthew, the most up-to-date numbers continue to show just how much Bladen County residents were affected by the Oct. 8 storm.

According to figures released on Wednesday by Nate Custer, FEMA media relations specialist, Bladen County ranks fourth among the region’s eight-county area.

Bladen County was declared a disaster area shortly after the hurricane and FEMA declared Bladen County for individual assistance as of Oct. 10.

Since then, FEMA has accepted a total of 2,871 registrations for assistance and the county has been approved for $2,124,247.72 in aid.

Other numbers for the region include:

— Robeson County — 18,031 approved applications, $22,343,266.53 in aid.

— Cumberland County — 14,095 approved applications, $14,050,793.33 in aid.

— Columbus County — 5,047 approved applications, $5,689,055.36 in aid.

— Hoke County — 1,849 approved applications, 691,610.76 in aid.

— Brunswick County — 711 approved applications, $242,711.56 in aid.

— Scotland County — 468 approved applications, $88,382.98 in aid.

— Richmond County — 130 approved applications, $66,017.99 in aid.

Statewide, FEMA has approved 77,944 registrations for aid and given $85.1 million in aid.

For questions related to the application/registration process you can call 1-800-621-3362 or Bladen County EOC at 910-862-7809.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached by calling 910-862-4163.