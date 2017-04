Luis Garcia and Aura Giron of Elizabethtown have announced the engagement of their daughter, Paola Jasmin Garcia of Elizabethtown, to Jonathan Shane Russ Jr. of Bladenboro.

The groom-to-be is the son of Shane and Katrin Russ of Bladenboro.

The bride-elect is employed by Village Family Dental. The groom-elect is employed at Vineyard Golf at White lake.

The couple plans to exchange wedding vows Oct. 21, 2017, at 3 p.m. at Holden Beach.