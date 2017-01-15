Marchant, Benton to wed in June

ELIZABETHTOWN — Cathy Callihan Gantz of Baltimore, Md., and James Gerrin Benton Sr. of Spring Lake have announced the engagement of their daughter, Catherine Connor Benton of Elizabethtown, to Curtis Shane Marchant of Belville.

A June 10 wedding is planned and will be held at River Landing Country Club in Wallace.

The soon-to-be groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Curtis Marchant of Carolina beach. He is the grandson of David Collins and the late Betty Weaver Collins of Orangeburg, S.C., and the late Wilton Kent of Jessup, Ga., as well as Mr. and Mrs. Donald Marchant of St. George, S.C.

The soon-to-be bride is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Eugene Callihan of Elizabethtown, as well as Ruby Benton and the late Walter Green Benton Sr. of Tarboro.