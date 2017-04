DUBLIN – Bladen Community College students Barbara Johnson (Nurse Aide I) and Josalyn Powell (Nurse Aid I) have received State Employees Credit Union scholarships. Other recipients not pictured are Kevin Adams (Welding), Shawn Beatty (Welding), Dianna Brisson (Nurse Aide I), Chelsea Lambert (Phlebotomy) and Blanca Mata-Duarte (Nurse Aide I).

