Southeastern Health to host Bladen focus group

WHITE LAKE — Southeastern Health will host a focus group in Bladen County in an effort to better understand the health care needs of the residents they serve there. The focus group will meet at the town hall in White Lake on Tuesday, April 25, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“Focus groups are vital because they help us plan for the future health care needs of the communities we serve,” said Lekisha Hammonds, director of SeHealth’s Community Health Services.

The focus group session, which should last no more than one hour and include 10 questions, will be comprised of approximately 12 participants. Light refreshments will be served and gift bags will be given to those who attend.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to pre-register by calling SeHealth’s Community Health Education Center at 910-671-9393.