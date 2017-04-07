Red Cross in need of local volunteers

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Sandhills Chapter of the American Red Cross is in need of volunteers and is inviting the community to attend a Red Cross Volunteer Open House in Elizabethtown on Wednesday, April 12, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Red Cross facility is located at 401 W. Swanzy St. in Elizabethtown.

Every day, Red Cross volunteers help families in need of lifesaving support and those affected by disaster. The Red Cross is especially in need of volunteers that can assist after disasters like home fires. Disaster Action Team Volunteers go directly to the scene of home fires to help provide hands-on services to families. The Red Cross is on the scene of residential fires providing immediate emergency relief in the form of temporary shelter, financial assistance for food and clothing, and health and mental health services if needed.

Volunteers make up 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce, representing a variety of age groups and skill sets. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are able to set flexible schedules and choose their area of interest.

Use your time and talent to change a life by becoming a Red Cross volunteer.

For more information, contact Tracey Kohut at 910-867-8151 or email [email protected]