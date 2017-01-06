Health department inspects 31 food sites

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department conducted a total of 31 inspections of food-related facilities in December.

Following are the results of those inspections — listing the date of inspection, establishment, location and final score. No specific violations were given.

— Dec. 1: Bladenboro Primary Pre-K, Bladenboro, superior

— Dec. 1: Food Lion deli, Elizabethtown, 96.0

— Dec. 1: Bladenboro Primary cafeteria, Bladenboro, 99.5

— Dec. 5: Kelly General Store, Kelly, 95.0

— Dec. 5: Lower Bladen Community Nutrition, Bladenboro, 98.0

— Dec. 5: Kids N Motion, Elizabethtown, superior

— Dec. 6: Compass Canteen, Tar Heel, 95.5

— Dec. 7: Baltimore Nutrition, Council, 98.0

— Dec. 7: East Arcadia Nutrition, East Arcadia, 98.5

— Dec. 7: Cape Fear BBQ & Chicken, Elizabethtown, 93.0

— Dec. 9: Cape Fear BBQ & Chicken Distribution, Elizabethtown, 98.0

— Dec. 12: No. 1 Chinese, Elizabethtown, 93.0

— Dec. 12: Tokyo Bistro, Elizabethtown, 93.5

— Dec. 12: Giorgio’s Pizza, Elizabethtown, 95.0

— Dec. 14: Elizabethtown Primary childcare, Elizabethtown, superior

— Dec. 14: Elizabethtown Nutrition, Elizabethtown, 99.5

— Dec. 14: Elizabethtown Primary cafeteria, Elizabethtown, 99.5

— Dec. 15: EBA After-School Ministries, Elizabethtown, superior

— Dec. 15: East Bladen High cafeteria, Elizabethtown, 99.5

— Dec. 15: Elizabethtown Middle cafeteria, Elizabethtown, 99.0

— Dec. 16: Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, Elizabethtown, 95.5

— Dec. 16: Cindy’s Drive-Thru & Catering, Elizabethtown, 96.0

— Dec. 19: The Corner Cafe, Elizabethtown, 94.0

— Dec. 19: Hibachi Chinese, Elizabethtown, 97.5

— Dec. 20: San Jose, Elizabethtown, 95.0

— Dec. 20: Glenda’s Just Desserts & Lunch, Elizabethtown, 98.0

— Dec. 21: Midlake Residential, Clarkton, approved

— Dec. 21: Diamond Dave’s, Bladenboro, 94.0

— Dec. 22: Northridge Residential, Clarkton, approved.

— Dec. 22: Cape Fear Valley/Bladen Healthcare, Elizabethtown, 98.5

— Dec. 29: Dowless & Company, Dublin, 90.0

